Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,263 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 92.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,695 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIG stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $79.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

