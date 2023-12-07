Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Bread Financial by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 362,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 68,510 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BFH opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

