Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,915,000 after purchasing an additional 179,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,745,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,851,000 after purchasing an additional 321,577 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FNF opened at $46.37 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

