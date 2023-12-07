Cibc World Market Inc. Has $465,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,567,000 after acquiring an additional 138,322 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $109.26 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.70.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

