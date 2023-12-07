Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $483.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

