Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,813.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,068,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 563,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $159.94 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $136.60 and a 1-year high of $161.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.