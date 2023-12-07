Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 7,750 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,542 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

