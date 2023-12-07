ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1,075.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHX. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 391.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in ChampionX by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

