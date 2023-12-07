Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$57.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$46.27 and a 1 year high of C$68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$683.68 million, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.47.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.09. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of C$175.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.580033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$75.00 price target on Calian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

