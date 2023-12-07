Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMBL. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

BMBL opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. Bumble has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $27.92.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Bumble’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

