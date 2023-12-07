Brokers Set Expectations for Certara, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Certara in a research report issued on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Certara’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Certara’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.96 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Certara Stock Performance

CERT opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. Certara has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 83.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 71.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

