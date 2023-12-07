BlackRock Inc. Sells 333,399 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,492,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333,399 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.45% of United Bankshares worth $578,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 427.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 27.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.73 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.