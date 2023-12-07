BlackRock Inc. Sells 27,273 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,202,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,273 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.04% of Eagle Materials worth $597,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXP. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE EXP opened at $184.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.25 and a 52 week high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

