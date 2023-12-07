BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,107,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,164 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.38% of BellRing Brands worth $552,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 48,661 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BellRing Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $55.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

