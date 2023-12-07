BlackRock Inc. Has $549.81 Million Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,740 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.29% of Avista worth $549,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 15.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at about $1,122,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of AVA opened at $35.22 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

