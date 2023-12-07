BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,881,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.01% of PBF Energy worth $568,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

