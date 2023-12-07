Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

BIO opened at $310.73 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 955,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,582,000 after buying an additional 28,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

