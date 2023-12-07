Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CEO Sells $168,150.00 in Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.56. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $63.18.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

