Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Barrett Business Services worth $19,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $8,372,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 40.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 236,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 68,482 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,594.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $731.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.