Barloworld Limited (BRRAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0982 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Barloworld stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Barloworld has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

