Barloworld Limited (BRRAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0982 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Barloworld Price Performance
Barloworld stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Barloworld has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.59.
About Barloworld
