Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $91.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.94. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

