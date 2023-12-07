Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 6,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $512.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $82.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

