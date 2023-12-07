Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,268 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $91,015,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,570,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 960,497 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.