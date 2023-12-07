Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LECO opened at $202.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.92 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.