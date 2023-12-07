Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,650,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,102,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,338,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $100.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.08 and a one year high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.