Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,102 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 463.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,093.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,050.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,185.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

