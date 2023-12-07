Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Director Sells $82,704.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AVA opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Avista by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Avista by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 95,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 40,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Avista by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avista by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after acquiring an additional 271,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

