Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.347 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Aura Minerals Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE:ORA opened at C$10.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79. Aura Minerals has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$748.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.30.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$148.43 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 12.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aura Minerals will post 2.5313283 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aura Minerals

About Aura Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total value of C$25,860.90. Insiders have sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $81,224 over the last three months. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

