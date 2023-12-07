Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $22,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,908,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atrion by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,683,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atrion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,941,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atrion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,131,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Atrion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $325.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.53. The firm has a market cap of $573.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.51. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $705.74.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

In related news, Director Preston G. Athey purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $319.68 per share, for a total transaction of $95,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

