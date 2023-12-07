Atb Cap Markets Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Sector Perform

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.85.

Shopify Stock Down 4.8 %

Shopify stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47. The company has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of -78.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

