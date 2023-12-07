Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,614 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Associated Banc worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 319.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.9 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.21.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASB

About Associated Banc

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.