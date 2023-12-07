Ashtead Group plc (AHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 4,841 ($61.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,621.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,386 ($55.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,012 ($75.94). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,865.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21.
Insider Transactions at Ashtead Group
In other Ashtead Group news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($65.35), for a total transaction of £7,761,000 ($9,802,955.67). 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AHT
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.