Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.10)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $167-168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.86.

NYSE ASAN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $249,629.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $249,629.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 474,847 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,511,185.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,837,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,038,109.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,368,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,879,233 and have sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Asana by 1,370.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

