Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.27 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $307,152.59 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00022282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

