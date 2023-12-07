Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,535 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,013.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $129,658.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,143.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $66,956.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 883,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,404.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $129,658.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,143.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,364 shares of company stock valued at $798,672. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

FOLD stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.