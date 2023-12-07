American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Position Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,674,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193,486 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.05% of American States Water worth $580,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American States Water by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $82.39 on Thursday. American States Water has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $99.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on AWR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.