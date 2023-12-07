4,277 Shares in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of America’s Car-Mart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 4.0 %

CRMT stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.09 million, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.82. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $127.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($5.09). America's Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $363.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that America's Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $135.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

