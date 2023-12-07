339 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 16.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

CONMED Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CNMD opened at $108.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $138.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.20. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $590,327. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

