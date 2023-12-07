261 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 261 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $84,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSD stock opened at $178.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.63. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $180.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

