1,800 Shares in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Gogo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Gogo by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gogo by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Gogo had a net margin of 38.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.04%. The company had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 33,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $342,677.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

