1,455 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

National Vision Stock Up 3.7 %

EYE stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. National Vision had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $532.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.56 million. Research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About National Vision

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

