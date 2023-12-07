1,322 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 35.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AZEK by 113.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get AZEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.86. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $35.39.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.