1,267,104 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,267,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of NOV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,010,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,383,000 after buying an additional 653,680 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,005,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,328,000 after buying an additional 52,708 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 975.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,309,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 1,187,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NOV Stock Down 2.0 %

NOV opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

