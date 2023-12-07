1,025 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Green Plains by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

