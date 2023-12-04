ZeroFox (ZFOX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. ZeroFox has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. ZeroFox had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 385.14%. On average, analysts expect ZeroFox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

ZeroFox Stock Performance

Shares of ZFOX stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $77.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ZeroFox has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Insider Activity at ZeroFox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

In related news, CEO James Christopher Foster sold 67,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $69,800.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFOX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at $2,318,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZFOX

ZeroFox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.