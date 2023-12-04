Yext (YEXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yext Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of YEXT opened at $6.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $852.71 million, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.23. Yext has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Yext

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

