Vince (VNCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 6th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 66.06% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Vince Price Performance

Shares of Vince stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. Vince has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

About Vince

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vince stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. ( NYSE:VNCE Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Vince as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

