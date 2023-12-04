Vera Bradley (VRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley Stock Up 2.5 %

VRA stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $237.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 6,210.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

