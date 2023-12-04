Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $178.84 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.76. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

