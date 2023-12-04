The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of C$191.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.28 million.
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$111.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of C$88.32 and a 52 week high of C$113.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
